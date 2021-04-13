Vine Energy (NYSE:VEI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Vine Energy (NYSE:VEI) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.
Separately, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Vine Energy in a research report on Monday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.63.
NYSE:VEI opened at $11.71 on Monday. Vine Energy has a fifty-two week low of $11.64 and a fifty-two week high of $14.53.
Vine Energy Company Profile
Vine Energy Inc, an energy company, focuses on the development of natural gas properties in the stacked Haynesville and Mid-Bossier shale plays in the Haynesville Basin of Northwest Louisiana. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Plano, Texas.
Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?
Receive News & Ratings for Vine Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vine Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.