Vine Energy (NYSE:VEI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Vine Energy (NYSE:VEI) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Vine Energy in a research report on Monday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.63.

NYSE:VEI opened at $11.71 on Monday. Vine Energy has a fifty-two week low of $11.64 and a fifty-two week high of $14.53.

In related news, major shareholder Blackstone Energy Partners Ii bought 4,285,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.30 per share, with a total value of $56,990,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website

Vine Energy Company Profile

Vine Energy Inc, an energy company, focuses on the development of natural gas properties in the stacked Haynesville and Mid-Bossier shale plays in the Haynesville Basin of Northwest Louisiana. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Plano, Texas.

