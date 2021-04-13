Virtu Financial LLC Buys New Shares in ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 79,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.17% of ObsEva as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OBSV. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in ObsEva in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in ObsEva by 229.0% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 50,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 34,957 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ObsEva during the third quarter worth approximately $114,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in ObsEva during the third quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its stake in ObsEva by 1,213.3% during the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 138,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 128,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on OBSV. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of ObsEva in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ObsEva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of ObsEva from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of ObsEva from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.21.

NASDAQ OBSV opened at $2.85 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.84. ObsEva SA has a 52 week low of $1.86 and a 52 week high of $6.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $164.03 million, a P/E ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 0.99.

ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.12. On average, research analysts expect that ObsEva SA will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ObsEva Company Profile

ObsEva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. The company is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women.

