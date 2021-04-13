Vodafone Group Plc (LON:VOD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Vodafone Group Plc (LON:VOD) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 172.62 ($2.26).

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VOD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 197 ($2.57) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 165 ($2.16) price objective on Vodafone Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. UBS Group set a GBX 192 ($2.51) target price on Vodafone Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 170 ($2.22) price target on Vodafone Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.09) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, April 8th.

LON VOD traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) on Friday, hitting GBX 134.32 ($1.75). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,719,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,948,664. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.82. Vodafone Group has a 52-week low of GBX 100 ($1.31) and a 52-week high of GBX 157.52 ($2.06). The firm has a market cap of £37.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 131.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 123.48.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

