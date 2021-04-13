Voloridge Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 12,460 Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 12,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Ternium during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. QP Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ternium during the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ternium during the fourth quarter worth approximately $240,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Ternium during the fourth quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Ternium during the fourth quarter worth approximately $255,000. 19.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bradesco Corretora raised shares of Ternium from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Ternium from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ternium from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Ternium presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.86.

Shares of Ternium stock opened at $38.44 on Tuesday. Ternium S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $12.04 and a fifty-two week high of $40.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.62.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.96. Ternium had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Ternium S.A. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Ternium Company Profile

Ternium SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and processes various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron products; and sells energy.

