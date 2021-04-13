Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.82 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,753 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $1,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 19.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF alerts:

Shares of IEUR traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,295. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $37.10 and a 1-year high of $55.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.58.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.