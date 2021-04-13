Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Sells 3,552 Shares of NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 131,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,552 shares during the quarter. NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 1.3% of Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC owned 1.51% of NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF worth $3,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,359,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 162,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,354,000 after acquiring an additional 12,855 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its stake in NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 92,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NUBD traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.84. 600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,157. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.54. NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $25.66 and a 12 month high of $28.07.

