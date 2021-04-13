Watsco (NYSE:WSO) Price Target Increased to $244.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $233.00 to $244.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Watsco from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Watsco from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $185.00 to $218.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Watsco in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Watsco from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $228.00.

Get Watsco alerts:

Shares of NYSE WSO opened at $279.88 on Monday. Watsco has a 1 year low of $144.16 and a 1 year high of $280.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $254.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.34. The company has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.88 and a beta of 0.79.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. Watsco had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Watsco will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $1.95 dividend. This is an increase from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Watsco’s payout ratio is 109.23%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WSO. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Watsco by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 9,595 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Watsco by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,063 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Watsco by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,316 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Watsco by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC lifted its position in shares of Watsco by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 1,529 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, including gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Further Reading: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.