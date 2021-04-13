Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $384.32 Million

Equities analysts expect Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) to report sales of $384.32 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Watts Water Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $395.28 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $368.20 million. Watts Water Technologies reported sales of $382.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies will report full year sales of $1.52 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.54 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.60 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Watts Water Technologies.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $403.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.88 million. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 7.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WTS shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

Watts Water Technologies stock opened at $119.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 35.04, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.93. Watts Water Technologies has a 52 week low of $71.01 and a 52 week high of $131.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 22.60%.

In other Watts Water Technologies news, Director Joseph T. Noonan sold 1,228 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.72, for a total transaction of $147,016.16. Also, CEO Robert J. Pagano, Jr. sold 3,448 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $444,792.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,411 shares in the company, valued at $16,952,019. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,785 shares of company stock worth $3,245,729 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,544,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $553,082,000 after purchasing an additional 385,222 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 479,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,412,000 after acquiring an additional 27,426 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 339.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 385,377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,900,000 after acquiring an additional 297,695 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,344,000. Finally, Mirova US LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 339,951 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,372,000 after acquiring an additional 62,731 shares in the last quarter. 75.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

