Webster Financial (WBS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, April 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.08). Webster Financial had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The business had revenue of $293.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.17 million. On average, analysts expect Webster Financial to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:WBS opened at $56.83 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.43. Webster Financial has a one year low of $19.76 and a one year high of $63.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 1.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.31%.

In related news, EVP Daniel Bley sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $192,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,978 shares in the company, valued at $911,703.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Pettie sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.92, for a total transaction of $95,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,630,573.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,000 shares of company stock worth $644,250 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WBS. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Webster Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.20.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

