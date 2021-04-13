Webster Financial (WBS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Posted by on Apr 13th, 2021

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, April 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.08). Webster Financial had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The business had revenue of $293.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.17 million. On average, analysts expect Webster Financial to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:WBS opened at $56.83 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.43. Webster Financial has a one year low of $19.76 and a one year high of $63.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 1.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.31%.

In related news, EVP Daniel Bley sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $192,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,978 shares in the company, valued at $911,703.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Pettie sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.92, for a total transaction of $95,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,630,573.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,000 shares of company stock worth $644,250 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WBS. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Webster Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.20.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Earnings History for Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS)

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit