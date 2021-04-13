WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Stake Lifted by Carlson Capital Management

Carlson Capital Management increased its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 22,508,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,071,472,000 after buying an additional 579,088 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,496,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $689,915,000 after buying an additional 148,370 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,755,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $253,608,000 after buying an additional 75,050 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,858,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $170,995,000 after buying an additional 80,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,372,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,348,000 after buying an additional 13,477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

WEC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. WEC Energy Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.08.

NYSE:WEC opened at $92.95 on Tuesday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.55 and a 1 year high of $106.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

