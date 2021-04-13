Wedbush Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) – Stock analysts at Wedbush raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report issued on Monday, April 12th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.54 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.40. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ FY2023 earnings at $6.25 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on NBIX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Raymond James began coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $133.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $168.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.58.

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $92.79 on Tuesday. Neurocrine Biosciences has a twelve month low of $86.02 and a twelve month high of $136.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $97.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.52. The firm has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 99.78 and a beta of 1.01.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $2.99. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 8.96%. The firm had revenue of $247.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.43 million.

In related news, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.97, for a total value of $131,967.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,013 shares in the company, valued at $3,960,569.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total value of $192,048.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,426 shares of company stock worth $2,740,985 over the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Corp lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

