Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Acquires 11,181 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 422,296 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,181 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $30,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 72.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $72.69 on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.76 and a 12-month high of $76.13. The stock has a market cap of $151.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.44 and its 200-day moving average is $58.91.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.74. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. The company had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.80%.

C has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Citigroup from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Citigroup from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. TheStreet upgraded Citigroup from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.20.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

