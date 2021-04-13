Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $32.72 Million Stock Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lessened its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 5.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 351,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,399 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $32,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Truist upped their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Activision Blizzard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.23.

In other news, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 45,030 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total transaction of $4,141,859.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 18,500 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total value of $1,771,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ATVI opened at $96.14 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.93. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $74.48 billion, a PE ratio of 33.62, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.02 and a 12 month high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 0.46%. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.71%.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

