Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $33.28 Million Holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC reduced its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 18.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 437,055 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 96,342 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.49% of DICK’S Sporting Goods worth $33,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DKS. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1,566.7% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 700 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 12,312.5% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 993 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director William J. Colombo sold 15,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,131,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 255,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,168,875. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Lauren R. Hobart sold 32,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.58, for a total value of $2,185,155.60. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 199,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,281,711.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 91,163 shares of company stock valued at $6,686,033. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Cowen upped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Stephens reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.52.

Shares of DKS opened at $83.50 on Tuesday. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.80 and a 1 year high of $84.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.88. The stock has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.62.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.22. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 4.20%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a $0.3625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This is a boost from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.30%.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

