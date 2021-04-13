Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $34.31 Million Stock Holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC decreased its position in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 604,771 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 35,436 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $34,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 241.6% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 44,078 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,501,000 after acquiring an additional 31,175 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,493 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 9,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,968,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 88.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 355,880 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,470,000 after acquiring an additional 166,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TOL shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Argus raised their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $56.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of Toll Brothers from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Toll Brothers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.13.

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Robert I. Toll sold 500,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.29, for a total value of $26,645,000.00. Also, CAO Michael J. Grubb sold 2,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.33, for a total transaction of $106,660.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 881,897 shares of company stock valued at $48,486,645. Insiders own 10.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TOL opened at $60.13 on Tuesday. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.37 and a twelve month high of $60.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.74. The company has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.29. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Toll Brothers’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This is an increase from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

