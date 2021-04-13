Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Invests $24.99 Million in ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 168,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,994,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 1.19% of ModivCare at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MODV. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of ModivCare during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in ModivCare in the 4th quarter worth about $1,073,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in ModivCare in the 1st quarter worth about $1,238,000. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in ModivCare in the 4th quarter worth about $3,138,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ModivCare in the 1st quarter worth about $3,678,000. 99.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ModivCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of ModivCare from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

ModivCare stock opened at $138.50 on Tuesday. ModivCare Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.70 and a twelve month high of $184.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $143.94. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.54). ModivCare had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 24.20%. The company had revenue of $398.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that ModivCare Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ModivCare

ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and patients. It offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services.

