Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Invests $24.99 Million in ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV)

Posted by on Apr 13th, 2021

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 168,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,994,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 1.19% of ModivCare at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MODV. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of ModivCare during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in ModivCare in the 4th quarter worth about $1,073,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in ModivCare in the 1st quarter worth about $1,238,000. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in ModivCare in the 4th quarter worth about $3,138,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ModivCare in the 1st quarter worth about $3,678,000. 99.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ModivCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of ModivCare from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

ModivCare stock opened at $138.50 on Tuesday. ModivCare Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.70 and a twelve month high of $184.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $143.94. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.54). ModivCare had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 24.20%. The company had revenue of $398.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that ModivCare Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ModivCare

ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and patients. It offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services.

Featured Article: What is the float in trading stocks?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV)

Receive News & Ratings for ModivCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ModivCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit