Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Raises Stock Holdings in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 20.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 495,198 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,206 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $31,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VOYA. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Voya Financial by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 429 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Voya Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Voya Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in Voya Financial by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Voya Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VOYA. TheStreet raised Voya Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on Voya Financial from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Voya Financial from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Voya Financial from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Voya Financial from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.54.

In other Voya Financial news, CEO Robert L. Grubka sold 6,251 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total transaction of $400,751.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,939 shares in the company, valued at $2,881,039.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VOYA stock opened at $66.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.92 and a 12-month high of $67.07.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $398.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.00 million. Voya Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 17.43%. On average, research analysts predict that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. This is an increase from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.64%.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

Featured Story: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA).

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.