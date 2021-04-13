Wells Fargo & Company Boosts NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target to $715.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $625.00 to $715.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.53% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $665.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cascend Securities lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $601.06.
NASDAQ NVDA opened at $608.36 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $532.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $537.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. NVIDIA has a 12-month low of $257.00 and a 12-month high of $614.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $377.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45.
In other news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total transaction of $3,397,364.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,469,893.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 83 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. 65.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NVIDIA Company Profile
NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.
