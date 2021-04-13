Wells Fargo & Company Boosts NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target to $715.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $625.00 to $715.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.53% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $665.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cascend Securities lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $601.06.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $608.36 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $532.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $537.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. NVIDIA has a 12-month low of $257.00 and a 12-month high of $614.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $377.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total transaction of $3,397,364.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,469,893.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 83 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. 65.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

