Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Price Target Raised to $45.00

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) had its price target upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Wells Fargo & Company’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

WFC has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.30.

NYSE WFC opened at $40.77 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $20.76 and a 12 month high of $41.54. The stock has a market cap of $168.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.19, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $17.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 9.13%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

