Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,289 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Welltower by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,455,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,808,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,817 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Welltower by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,996,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $904,452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023,355 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Welltower by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,839,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $829,712,000 after acquiring an additional 4,177,256 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its stake in Welltower by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 6,595,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $426,213,000 after acquiring an additional 175,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Welltower by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,369,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $411,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267,058 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WELL opened at $75.39 on Tuesday. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.08 and a fifty-two week high of $76.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.38). Welltower had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 26.20%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Welltower’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.65%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WELL. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Welltower from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. KeyCorp raised Welltower from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Welltower from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Welltower from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Welltower currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.69.

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

