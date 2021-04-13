Western Energy Services (TSE:WRG) Price Target Raised to C$0.40

Western Energy Services (TSE:WRG) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from C$0.35 to C$0.40 in a report published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Raymond James currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Shares of WRG opened at C$0.44 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.36. The company has a market cap of C$40.11 million and a P/E ratio of -0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.78. Western Energy Services has a twelve month low of C$0.22 and a twelve month high of C$0.50.

Western Energy Services (TSE:WRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$27.68 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Western Energy Services will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Energy Services Corp. operates as an oilfield service company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Contract Drilling and Production Services segments. The Contract Drilling segment provides contract drilling services using drilling rigs and auxiliary equipment to contracts with exploration and production companies.

