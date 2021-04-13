Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.97 Billion

Brokerages expect Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) to post $1.97 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Westlake Chemical’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.80 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.07 billion. Westlake Chemical reported sales of $1.93 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Westlake Chemical will report full year sales of $8.42 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.85 billion to $8.82 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $8.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.95 billion to $8.87 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Westlake Chemical.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share.

WLK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $92.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price (down previously from $104.00) on shares of Westlake Chemical in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.80.

In related news, CEO Lawrence E. Teel sold 33,449 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.96, for a total value of $2,908,725.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,205,700.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 15,740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total transaction of $1,490,578.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,988,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,519 shares of company stock valued at $8,415,449 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WLK. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Westlake Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Westlake Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Westlake Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Westlake Chemical by 315.6% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,689 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Westlake Chemical by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.19% of the company’s stock.

WLK opened at $91.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of 30.33, a P/E/G ratio of 38.49 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Westlake Chemical has a 12-month low of $36.09 and a 12-month high of $97.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.13%.

Westlake Chemical

Westlake Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vinyls and Olefins. The Vinyls segment provides specialty and commodity polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomers, ethylene dichloride, chlorine, caustic soda, chlorinated derivative, and ethylene products.

