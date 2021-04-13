WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) Given New $32.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on WSC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. WillScot Mobile Mini presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.45.

Shares of WSC opened at $29.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.59. WillScot Mobile Mini has a twelve month low of $8.35 and a twelve month high of $29.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.32. The firm has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 183.32, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.07.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $437.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.65 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 6.95%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that WillScot Mobile Mini will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, Director Stephen Robertson sold 17,412,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total value of $466,480,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Kelly M. Williams sold 362,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total transaction of $9,902,516.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 188,884 shares in the company, valued at $5,160,310.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 63.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 809,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,761,000 after acquiring an additional 8,010 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,078,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,872,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,378,000 after acquiring an additional 225,035 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 139.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 801,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,575,000 after acquiring an additional 466,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.92% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases various office space and storage solutions for temporary applications across a customer base in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, natural resources, health care, government, transportation, security, and energy sectors.

