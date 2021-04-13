Winfield Associates Inc. Buys 143 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Winfield Associates Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Winfield Associates Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 47,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,689 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 17,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 7,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 10,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 3,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. 69.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total value of $2,857,908.24. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 1st. Bank of America upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.08.

NYSE:JPM traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $154.84. 401,664 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,353,643. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $82.40 and a 52-week high of $161.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $152.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $469.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. The company had revenue of $29.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.74 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. Equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

