Winfield Associates Inc. Cuts Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Winfield Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,484 shares during the period. Winfield Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $251,000. Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,202,000 after acquiring an additional 29,159 shares during the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,054,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,810,000 after acquiring an additional 6,281 shares during the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 36,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 4,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 614,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,154,000 after purchasing an additional 12,024 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.47. The stock had a trading volume of 204,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,760,587. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $33.68 and a one year high of $50.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.43.

