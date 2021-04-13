Winfield Associates Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Winfield Associates Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Winfield Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Winfield Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 85.6% in the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 241.0% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHV traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.51. The company had a trading volume of 19,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,039,051. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $110.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.54. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $110.14 and a 52-week high of $110.94.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

