Winfield Associates Inc. Purchases 800 Shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Winfield Associates Inc. raised its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Winfield Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Vista Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $252,000.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.34. 170,691 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,882. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $59.70 and a 52-week high of $63.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.47.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

