Winfield Associates Inc. Sells 2,000 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Winfield Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 21.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Winfield Associates Inc.’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $2,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDB. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 84.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MongoDB alerts:

NASDAQ MDB traded up $8.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $312.65. 10,007 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 898,536. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.77 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $316.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $314.39. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.07 and a 1 year high of $428.96.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $171.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.05 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 46.73% and a negative return on equity of 343.82%. The company’s revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.29, for a total value of $57,507.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 55,294 shares in the company, valued at $15,664,237.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $399.36, for a total transaction of $13,977,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 249,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,540,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 335,720 shares of company stock valued at $102,985,288 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on MDB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of MongoDB in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $325.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Macquarie started coverage on shares of MongoDB in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $379.06.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Featured Article: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB).

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.