Winfield Associates Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Winfield Associates Inc. cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,510 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 3.8% of Winfield Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Winfield Associates Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 18.1% during the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,124,000. Founders Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 24,389 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $50,452,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 932 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management grew its position in Alphabet by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 267 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $3.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,258.06. 21,895 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,585,015. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,187.60 and a 12-month high of $2,289.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2,094.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,840.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 trillion, a PE ratio of 43.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $15.35 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,232.66, for a total value of $6,697,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,304,652.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,243.44, for a total transaction of $157,040.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,580.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,104 shares of company stock valued at $35,725,438 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,390.00 target price (up from $2,050.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,100.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,244.11.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

