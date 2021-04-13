Wolfe Research Initiates Coverage on Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on TAP. TheStreet cut shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $35.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating and issued a $43.00 price target (down from $45.00) on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Molson Coors Beverage currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.62.

Shares of TAP opened at $50.62 on Monday. Molson Coors Beverage has a one year low of $32.11 and a one year high of $56.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.77. The stock has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.37). Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 4.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Simon Cox sold 10,653 shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total value of $496,642.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,428,482.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James A. Winnefeld, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.49 per share, for a total transaction of $44,490.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,094.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1,685.7% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1,592.0% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 94.8% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. 40.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

