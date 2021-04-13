Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Hits New 12-Month High at $73.92

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $73.92 and last traded at $73.49, with a volume of 4647 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $73.78.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 13th. Finally, Gordon Haskett boosted their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.08.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The stock has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of -153.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.53 and a 200-day moving average of $59.16.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $296.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.60 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a positive return on equity of 21.25% and a negative net margin of 2.50%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s quarterly revenue was down 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. This is a positive change from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.51%.

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.33, for a total transaction of $1,633,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth $534,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 0.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 149,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.5% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 44.2% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 97,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,916,000 after purchasing an additional 29,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 157,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,947,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited service hotels.

