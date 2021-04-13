Xiaomi Co. (OTCMKTS:XIACF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Xiaomi Co. (OTCMKTS:XIACF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,067,800 shares, a decline of 91.5% from the March 15th total of 12,605,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 259,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

XIACF opened at $3.30 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.40. Xiaomi has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $4.76.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Xiaomi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Xiaomi from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Xiaomi from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Xiaomi Corporation, an Internet company, provides hardware, software, and Internet services in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Smartphones, IoT and Lifestyle Products, Internet Services, and Others segments. The Smartphones segment sells smartphones. The IoT and Lifestyle Products segment offers smart TVs, laptops, AI speakers, and smart routers; various IoT and other smart hardware products; and lifestyle products.

