XP Inc. (NASDAQ:XP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of XP Inc. (NASDAQ:XP) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.80.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of XP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of XP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.
NASDAQ:XP opened at $38.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 76.50. XP has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $52.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.07.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of XP by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 8,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of XP in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of XP by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 136,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV grew its holdings in shares of XP by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 47,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in XP by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 29,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. 24.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
XP Company Profile
XP Inc operates technology-driven financial services platform that provides financial products and services in Brazil. It provides broker-dealer services for high-net worth customers and institutional clients; product structuring and capital markets services for corporate clients and issuers of fixed income products; advisory services for mass-affluent and institutional clients; and wealth management services for high-net-worth clients.
Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for XP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.