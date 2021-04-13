XP Inc. (NASDAQ:XP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of XP Inc. (NASDAQ:XP) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.80.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of XP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of XP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

NASDAQ:XP opened at $38.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 76.50. XP has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $52.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.07.

XP (NASDAQ:XP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $443.99 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that XP will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of XP by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 8,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of XP in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of XP by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 136,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV grew its holdings in shares of XP by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 47,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in XP by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 29,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. 24.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XP Company Profile

XP Inc operates technology-driven financial services platform that provides financial products and services in Brazil. It provides broker-dealer services for high-net worth customers and institutional clients; product structuring and capital markets services for corporate clients and issuers of fixed income products; advisory services for mass-affluent and institutional clients; and wealth management services for high-net-worth clients.

