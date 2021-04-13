XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) PT Raised to $135.00

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Stephens from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Stephens’ price target points to a potential upside of 0.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on XPO Logistics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on XPO Logistics from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their price objective on XPO Logistics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on XPO Logistics from $100.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on XPO Logistics from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.87.

XPO stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $134.71. 15,263 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,037,535. XPO Logistics has a 12 month low of $53.58 and a 12 month high of $135.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.34. The company has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 0.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that XPO Logistics will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Robinson sold 7,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.12, for a total value of $903,618.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,853,684.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Adrian Kingshott sold 27,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.57, for a total value of $3,182,737.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 84,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,904,331.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 286,255 shares of company stock worth $34,173,588. 18.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in XPO Logistics during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its position in XPO Logistics by 480.0% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

