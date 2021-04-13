YIELD App (YLD) 24 Hour Volume Hits $2.22 Million

YIELD App (CURRENCY:YLD) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 13th. YIELD App has a total market cap of $61.93 million and $2.22 million worth of YIELD App was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, YIELD App has traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One YIELD App coin can currently be purchased for about $0.64 or 0.00001001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.14 or 0.00058305 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00019887 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000362 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.09 or 0.00089624 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001570 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $412.56 or 0.00647669 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.05 or 0.00039318 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.45 or 0.00032103 BTC.

About YIELD App

YIELD App is a coin. YIELD App’s total supply is 106,871,747 coins and its circulating supply is 97,114,859 coins. The Reddit community for YIELD App is https://reddit.com/r/Yield_App and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . YIELD App’s official Twitter account is @YieldApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . YIELD App’s official website is www.yield.app . YIELD App’s official message board is yieldapp.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield is a P2P, non-custodial lending dapp that, unlike others, also incentivizes borrowers for successfully managing a loan to term. What that means is if you borrow on Yield and pay back on time, you're eligible to claim a proportionate amount of YLD tokens similar to how a lender gets interest in return. YLD is an ERC-20 token that is used for lowering 25% off their user fees increasing the YLD per loan borrowers can claim *reducing the collateral liquidation ratios (the difference between active and defaulted is often less than a percent) *100% of the fees on the platform are used to buyback and burn the token “

Buying and Selling YIELD App

