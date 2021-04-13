Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. is an agricultural bioscience company. It focuses on the development of disruptive technologies for improvement in crop yield to enhance global food security. The company is working on new approaches, to improve fundamental elements of plant photosynthetic efficiency and optimizing carbon metabolism for better production. It operates primarily in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada. Yield10 Bioscience, Inc., formerly known as Metabolix, Inc., is based in Woburn, Massachusetts. “

Separately, Maxim Group increased their target price on Yield10 Bioscience from $12.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ YTEN opened at $10.42 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 2.17. Yield10 Bioscience has a one year low of $4.01 and a one year high of $23.49.

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.09). Yield10 Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 347.89% and a negative net margin of 1,861.39%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Yield10 Bioscience will post -4.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Jack W. Schuler purchased 101,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,242,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Yield10 Bioscience stock. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN) by 55.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,625 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,500 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. owned 3.14% of Yield10 Bioscience worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Yield10 Bioscience

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc, an agricultural bioscience company, engages in developing disruptive technologies for step-changing improvements in crop yield in the United States and Canada. The company, through its Trait Factory, is involved in developing high value seed traits for the agriculture and food industries.

