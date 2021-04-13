Zacks: Analysts Anticipate BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $472.33 Million

Equities analysts expect BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) to post sales of $472.33 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for BOK Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $476.10 million and the lowest is $469.00 million. BOK Financial reported sales of $441.68 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that BOK Financial will report full-year sales of $1.87 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.90 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow BOK Financial.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $494.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.87 million. BOK Financial had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 7.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $83.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BOKF opened at $90.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. BOK Financial has a fifty-two week low of $37.79 and a fifty-two week high of $98.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is currently 29.05%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BOKF. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in BOK Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in BOK Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 7,484.6% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 986 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 359.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,782 shares of the bank’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.23% of the company’s stock.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

