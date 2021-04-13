Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $48.19 Million

Brokerages expect Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) to announce $48.19 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Genco Shipping & Trading’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $43.40 million to $52.97 million. Genco Shipping & Trading posted sales of $49.97 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading will report full year sales of $202.38 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $194.40 million to $210.35 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $196.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Genco Shipping & Trading.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative net margin of 43.05% and a negative return on equity of 2.43%.

GNK has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.78.

GNK stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 994,421. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $439.66 million, a PE ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 0.91. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 52 week low of $4.30 and a 52 week high of $12.56.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. Genco Shipping & Trading’s payout ratio is -11.94%.

In related news, major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 470,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total transaction of $5,024,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 3,981,277 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.59, for a total transaction of $42,161,723.43. Insiders have sold a total of 4,790,957 shares of company stock worth $50,215,220 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,614 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading during the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the third quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 14,529 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

