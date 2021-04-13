Zacks: Analysts Expect BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL) to Announce -$0.05 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL) to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for BIOLASE’s earnings. BIOLASE reported earnings per share of ($0.19) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 73.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that BIOLASE will report full year earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.08) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for BIOLASE.

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The medical technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). BIOLASE had a negative return on equity of 541.14% and a negative net margin of 58.34%. The company had revenue of $8.52 million for the quarter.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered BIOLASE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of BIOLASE in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1.15 target price on shares of BIOLASE in a report on Monday, March 8th.

Shares of BIOL opened at $0.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $133.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. BIOLASE has a 52-week low of $0.25 and a 52-week high of $1.51.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIOL. Invenomic Capital Management LP raised its position in BIOLASE by 1,103.5% during the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 607,420 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 556,948 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in BIOLASE in the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in BIOLASE by 1,908.5% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 269,185 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 255,783 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in BIOLASE in the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of BIOLASE during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. 5.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BIOLASE Company Profile

BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, such as cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.

