Zacks: Analysts Expect Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.32 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) will announce ($0.32) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Quanterix’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.29) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.35). Quanterix posted earnings of ($0.39) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quanterix will report full-year earnings of ($1.12) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.23) to ($1.01). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.12) to ($0.40). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Quanterix.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $26.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.35 million. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 41.69% and a negative return on equity of 22.37%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on QTRX. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Quanterix from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quanterix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Quanterix from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

In other news, SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total value of $132,176.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.81, for a total transaction of $389,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,315 shares of company stock valued at $2,475,438. 25.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in QTRX. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 7.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after buying an additional 3,195 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Quanterix during the third quarter worth about $214,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Quanterix by 5.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 352,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,877,000 after acquiring an additional 19,719 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Quanterix by 1,510.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 14,150 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Quanterix by 26.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. 71.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quanterix stock opened at $62.08 on Friday. Quanterix has a fifty-two week low of $19.95 and a fifty-two week high of $92.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.18 and a current ratio of 7.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -54.94 and a beta of 1.71.

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

