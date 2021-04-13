Zacks: Analysts Expect Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Will Post Earnings of -$4.55 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($4.55) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Royal Caribbean Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($5.10) and the highest is ($4.22). Royal Caribbean Group posted earnings per share of ($1.48) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 207.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Group will report full-year earnings of ($13.29) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($17.71) to ($8.80). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.86) to $4.76. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Royal Caribbean Group.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($5.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($5.20) by $0.18. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative net margin of 24.36% and a negative return on equity of 25.20%. The business had revenue of $34.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 98.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $76.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $79.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Royal Caribbean Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Shares of RCL opened at $87.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Royal Caribbean Group has a 12-month low of $31.41 and a 12-month high of $99.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 2.86.

In other news, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 15,208 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,444,760.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,756,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason T. Liberty sold 34,778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total transaction of $3,135,932.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,392,182.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,688 shares of company stock worth $6,713,872 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RCL. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 3.2% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 36,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 29.7% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 21,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 4,930 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 1.9% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 35,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,425,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 59.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Royal Caribbean Group

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 61 ships with an aggregate capacity of approximately 137,930 berths.

Earnings History and Estimates for Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

