Zacks: Analysts Expect Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Will Post Earnings of -$4.55 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($4.55) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Royal Caribbean Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($5.10) and the highest is ($4.22). Royal Caribbean Group posted earnings per share of ($1.48) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 207.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Group will report full-year earnings of ($13.29) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($17.71) to ($8.80). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.86) to $4.76. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Royal Caribbean Group.

Get Royal Caribbean Group alerts:

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($5.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($5.20) by $0.18. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative net margin of 24.36% and a negative return on equity of 25.20%. The business had revenue of $34.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 98.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $76.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $79.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Royal Caribbean Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Shares of RCL opened at $87.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Royal Caribbean Group has a 12-month low of $31.41 and a 12-month high of $99.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 2.86.

In other news, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 15,208 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,444,760.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,756,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason T. Liberty sold 34,778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total transaction of $3,135,932.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,392,182.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,688 shares of company stock worth $6,713,872 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RCL. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 3.2% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 36,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 29.7% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 21,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 4,930 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 1.9% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 35,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,425,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 59.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Royal Caribbean Group

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 61 ships with an aggregate capacity of approximately 137,930 berths.

Recommended Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Royal Caribbean Group (RCL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.