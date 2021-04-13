Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $238.58 Million

Brokerages expect Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) to post $238.58 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Okta’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $237.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $240.96 million. Okta reported sales of $182.86 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Okta will report full year sales of $1.09 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.10 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.44 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Okta.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $234.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.99 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 31.38% and a negative return on equity of 31.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on OKTA. Mizuho reduced their price target on Okta from $305.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Okta from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Okta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Okta from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Okta presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.25.

In related news, CFO Michael R. Kourey sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total value of $4,437,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,437,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 6,276 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.81, for a total value of $1,436,011.56. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 94,208 shares of company stock valued at $22,904,580. Corporate insiders own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OKTA. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Okta in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Okta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Okta in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Okta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Okta during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

OKTA traded up $13.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $262.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,720,859. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 4.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $232.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $243.52. Okta has a 52-week low of $130.38 and a 52-week high of $294.00. The company has a market capitalization of $34.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.99 and a beta of 0.99.

About Okta

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

