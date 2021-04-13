Zacks: Brokerages Expect Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) to Announce $0.22 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) will report $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Apollo Medical’s earnings. Apollo Medical reported earnings of $0.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 100%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apollo Medical will report full-year earnings of $1.06 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.15 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Apollo Medical.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. Apollo Medical had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The business had revenue of $176.78 million for the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Apollo Medical from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apollo Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 12th.

In other news, major shareholder Physicians Of Californi Allied sold 1,638,045 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $40,132,102.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,307,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,026,743. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apollo Medical by 633.9% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,802 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Apollo Medical by 267.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,354 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Apollo Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $185,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Apollo Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Medical by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMEH traded up $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,757. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.26 and a 200 day moving average of $21.19. Apollo Medical has a one year low of $13.21 and a one year high of $28.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 28.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.79.

Apollo Medical Company Profile

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services. The company, leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver quality care to its patients.

