Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Will Post Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) will announce earnings of $0.73 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Ovintiv’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.22. Ovintiv posted earnings of $0.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 630%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ovintiv will report full year earnings of $3.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $4.78. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.38 to $4.91. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ovintiv.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 89.63%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OVV. CIBC upgraded shares of Ovintiv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $18.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Raymond James set a $30.00 price target on Ovintiv and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Ovintiv from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Ovintiv from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Ovintiv currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.11.

In other news, EVP Joanne Linette Alexander sold 7,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $188,543.70. Company insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the fourth quarter valued at about $192,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Ovintiv by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,569,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,542,000 after purchasing an additional 19,844 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,584,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,328,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Ovintiv by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 23,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 9,817 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.04% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.30. The company had a trading volume of 231,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,357,478. The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 4.00. Ovintiv has a 12-month low of $3.43 and a 12-month high of $28.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.01 and its 200-day moving average is $17.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.0938 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is 11.55%.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

