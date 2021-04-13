Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) to Announce $2.29 EPS

Brokerages expect Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) to post $2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sanderson Farms’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.33 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.40. Sanderson Farms reported earnings per share of ($1.43) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 260.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Sanderson Farms will report full-year earnings of $9.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.91 to $12.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $10.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.05 to $11.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sanderson Farms.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $1.15. The firm had revenue of $909.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.07 million. Sanderson Farms had a negative return on equity of 0.66% and a net margin of 0.79%.

SAFM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $173.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Sanderson Farms from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $139.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Sanderson Farms from $120.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on Sanderson Farms from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Sanderson Farms from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.25.

NASDAQ:SAFM opened at $163.25 on Friday. Sanderson Farms has a 12-month low of $108.57 and a 12-month high of $167.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 1st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -429.27%.

In related news, Director Phil K. Livingston sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.68, for a total transaction of $109,676.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,533,583.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Toni D. Cooley sold 2,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.53, for a total transaction of $409,512.03. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,104,431.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Sanderson Farms Company Profile

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

