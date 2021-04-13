Zacks: Brokerages Expect Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.70 Million

Analysts expect Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) to post sales of $3.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Xenon Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.50 million and the highest is $5.50 million. Xenon Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $7.08 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 47.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $20.59 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.30 million to $36.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $29.76 million, with estimates ranging from $6.70 million to $56.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Xenon Pharmaceuticals.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 million. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 21.76% and a negative net margin of 102.25%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on XENE. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XENE. Ghost Tree Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 115.4% during the 4th quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 700,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,766,000 after buying an additional 375,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 509.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 419,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,453,000 after buying an additional 350,651 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 949,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,599,000 after buying an additional 202,435 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 62,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 27,000 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $388,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

XENE traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 825 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,982. The stock has a market cap of $635.97 million, a P/E ratio of -18.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.39. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $9.32 and a twelve month high of $21.94.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 epilepsy encephalopathy; and XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

