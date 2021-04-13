Zacks Investment Research Downgrades ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and solutions. The company’s Freight Transportation segment offers transportation of general commodities; motor carrier freight transportation services; business-to-business air transportation services; ocean transport services; global customizable supply chain solutions and integrated warehousing services. Its Premium Logistics & Expedited Freight Services segment provides expedited freight transportation services to commercial and government customers; premium logistics services; and domestic and international freight transportation with air, ocean, and ground service. ArcBest Corporation, formerly known as Arkansas Best Corporation, is headquartered in Fort Smith, Arkansas. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of ArcBest from $47.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of ArcBest from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of ArcBest from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of ArcBest in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a hold rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of ArcBest from $60.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $59.67.

Shares of ARCB opened at $74.60 on Monday. ArcBest has a one year low of $17.20 and a one year high of $74.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.52, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. ArcBest had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The company had revenue of $816.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.11 million. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that ArcBest will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. This is a positive change from ArcBest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.11%.

In other news, Director Kathleen D. Mcelligott sold 5,000 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.57, for a total value of $357,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,402,772. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael R. Johns sold 1,629 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.68, for a total transaction of $85,815.72. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of ArcBest by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,971,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $169,457,000 after purchasing an additional 200,724 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ArcBest during the fourth quarter worth $632,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in ArcBest by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 532,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,711,000 after acquiring an additional 60,300 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in ArcBest by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 392,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,765,000 after acquiring an additional 37,964 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in ArcBest by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 378,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,144,000 after acquiring an additional 112,288 shares during the period. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

