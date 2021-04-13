Zacks Investment Research Lowers Spirent Communications (OTCMKTS:SPMYY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spirent Communications (OTCMKTS:SPMYY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SPIRENT PLC-ADR is an international network technology company providing state-of-the-art systems and solutions for a broad range of customers worldwide. Their Communications group is a worldwide provider of integrated performance analysis and service assurance systems for next-generation network technologies. Spirent’s solutions accelerate the development and deployment of network equipment and services by emulating real-world conditions and assuring end-to-end performance of large-scale networks. “

Get Spirent Communications alerts:

Several other analysts also recently commented on SPMYY. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Spirent Communications in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Investec raised shares of Spirent Communications from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Spirent Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of Spirent Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Spirent Communications has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.00.

Shares of SPMYY stock opened at $12.71 on Friday. Spirent Communications has a one year low of $11.25 and a one year high of $15.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.22 and its 200 day moving average is $14.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98 and a beta of 0.84.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 19th. Spirent Communications’s payout ratio is presently 50.94%.

About Spirent Communications

Spirent Communications plc provides solutions to develop devices and equipment and to operate networks worldwide. The company operates through Networks & Security, Lifecycle Service Assurance, and Connected Devices segments. The Networks & Security segment develops performance and security test systems to accelerate the development of new devices, networks, and applications for high-speed Ethernet/IP, mobile, and global satellite navigation systems.

Further Reading: What is operating income?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spirent Communications (SPMYY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Spirent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.