Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Price Target Raised to $62.00 at B. Riley

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) had its target price upped by B. Riley from $57.00 to $62.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Argus upped their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $76.20.

NASDAQ ZION opened at $56.58 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.22. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52-week low of $25.07 and a 52-week high of $60.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $723.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.00 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 14.58%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.41%.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, President Scott J. Mclean sold 40,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.85, for a total transaction of $1,994,299.10. Following the transaction, the president now owns 150,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,513,491.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Harris H. Simmons sold 60,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total value of $2,966,592.36. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,210,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,354,249.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 169,349 shares of company stock worth $8,242,881 over the last quarter. 1.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,596 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. 86.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

