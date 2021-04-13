ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. trimmed its position in ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 123,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,557 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in ZIOPHARM Oncology were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZIOP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,560,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,771,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575,268 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,824,198 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,688,000 after buying an additional 503,504 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,392,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after buying an additional 62,676 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 322,413 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 38,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 295,291 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 29,121 shares in the last quarter. 48.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ZIOP stock opened at $3.26 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $701.57 million, a PE ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 2.28. ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.06 and a 52-week high of $5.95.

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts predict that ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ZIOP. Raymond James set a $5.50 price objective on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective (down from $7.00) on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.42.

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies for treating heterogenous solid tumors and unknown antigens. The company develops two immuno-oncology platform technologies, including Sleeping Beauty (SB), which is based on the genetic engineering of immune cells using a non-viral transposon/transposase system to reprogram T-cells outside of the body for infusion; and Controlled IL-12, which delivers interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled and safe manner to focus the patient's immune system to attack cancer cells.

